Pristine 1970 Ford Torino Will Rock Your World With Super Cobra Jet V8

In 1968, Ford introduced the 353-series 7.0-liter V8 as a replacement for the FE. Launched in the 1968 Thunderbird, the 429 became one of Ford's most famous high-performance engines. It's mostly known for powering various versions of the Mustang, but it also found its way into the big Torino.
While the Boss 429, developed for NASCAR homologation, was restricted to the Mustang, the more road-friendly Cobra Jet and Super Cobra Jet iterations were offered beyond the pony. The Ford Torino is one of the very few cars that stepped into muscle car territory thanks to this mill.
This 1970 example is among the first second-gen Torinos fitted with the 429. This particular coupe features the Super Cobra Jet, a slightly more powerful version of the Cobra Jet. While the 429 CJ came with a Rochester Quadrajet carburetor, the SCJ was fitted with a Holley 4-bbl carb and a larger camshaft. It produced a solid 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (609 Nm) of torque back in the day.
It's a matching-numbers example with only 25,000 miles on the odometer, and it has been refinished in its original Medium Red, so we're talking about a pristine restoration. The Torino is loaded with optional extras, including a Drag Pak, Hurst shifter, and a Traction-Lok rear axle with 3.91 gearing.
It comes with factory books and manuals, alongside a copy of the build sheet, historical registration documents, and the original window sticker.
The 429 V8 was the largest engine ever fitted on the second-generation Ford Torino. FoMoCo offered the 7.0-liter mill alongside smaller Cleveland and Windsor V8s, as well as an entry-level inline-six. Ford built only 241 Torino SCJs in 1970, so it's a rare muscle car.
Offered on Bring a Trailer, the Super Cobra Jet coupe is now listed at $65,500, with bidding scheduled to end on March 26. Low-mileage 429 Torinos are know to fetch sums going toward $100K, so this one may end up cheaper than usual.
This 1970 example is among the first second-gen Torinos fitted with the 429. This particular coupe features the Super Cobra Jet, a slightly more powerful version of the Cobra Jet. While the 429 CJ came with a Rochester Quadrajet carburetor, the SCJ was fitted with a Holley 4-bbl carb and a larger camshaft. It produced a solid 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (609 Nm) of torque back in the day.
It's a matching-numbers example with only 25,000 miles on the odometer, and it has been refinished in its original Medium Red, so we're talking about a pristine restoration. The Torino is loaded with optional extras, including a Drag Pak, Hurst shifter, and a Traction-Lok rear axle with 3.91 gearing.
It comes with factory books and manuals, alongside a copy of the build sheet, historical registration documents, and the original window sticker.
The 429 V8 was the largest engine ever fitted on the second-generation Ford Torino. FoMoCo offered the 7.0-liter mill alongside smaller Cleveland and Windsor V8s, as well as an entry-level inline-six. Ford built only 241 Torino SCJs in 1970, so it's a rare muscle car.
Offered on Bring a Trailer, the Super Cobra Jet coupe is now listed at $65,500, with bidding scheduled to end on March 26. Low-mileage 429 Torinos are know to fetch sums going toward $100K, so this one may end up cheaper than usual.