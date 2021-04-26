Short-Bed Chevrolet C10 Truck on Forgiato Wheels Looks Sleek, Runs Fast

The Mars Multi-Purpose Building Is Striking, Inspired by the Red Planet

I can't say the same about the third-generation C/K, which looks a bit too utilitarian for a classic truck, but some managed to turn a dull early 1980s C10 into a sleek rig. One that's also impressively fast at the drag strip.Finished in a light shade of gold, a color you won't see too often on an old C10, this short-bed is some sort of middle ground between a restomod and a hot rod. While it rides on modern, custom wheels like a proper restomod, it misses the rear bumper and sports a simplified front grille, which puts it into hot-rod territory.But that's only if you actually care about labels. If you don't, you might as well enjoy the shiny paint and the crisp body panels combined with a set of staggered Forgiato wheels. Interestingly enough, the front wheels feature thicker rubber, while the rear rims, sporting impressively deep dishes, are wrapped in run-flat rubber.Based on the headlamp layout and the horizontal turn signals mounted at the bottom for the front fenders, this truck is an early 1980s C10. This design came out in 1981 when Chevrolet facelifted the third-gen truck. But it no longer sports the original grille, which featured several vertical slats and thick horizontal trim in the center.Instead, the owner opted for a finer grille with thin horizontal bars, very similar to a mesh. And I like that. Not only it makes the C10 look less utilitarian, but it also gives it a sportier stance, making it seem like there's no actual grille between the headlamps. At least for a few meters away.I haven't been able to find out what lurks under the hood, but based on the big bulge and the exhaust note, this thing packs a big-block V8. The third-gen C10 was offered with V8s as big as 7.4 liters, so there's plenty of space for a big-block in the bay. And I'm betting on a modern LS sending more than 500 horsepower to the rear wheels. The engine also gets a shot of nitrous from a couple of bottles mounted in the bed.Based on the way it burbles, this truck is probably also fitted with an aftermarket exhaust. And it's fast too. There's no timer for the quarter-mile run at the end, but this thing should cover the distance in less than 13 seconds. Check it out in the video below and tell me this isn't the prettiest, hot-rodded third-gen Chevy C10 you've seen in a while.