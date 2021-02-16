1985 Chevrolet C/K Blue Angel Comes With Ominous Messages Car Owners Dread

Imagine buying a car after just a superficial inspection. You liked how it looks, you were impressed by the specs, and went for it, head-on. It is only after you take delivery that you discover a hidden message where the front license plate goes. And then something even spookier under the hood. And an overall creepy feeling of the whole thing.
The written message at the front of this truck reads Searching for Heaven. Now, that’s a noble undertaking and all, but not something people want to be doing while behind the wheel. And then there’s the matter of Death itself lurking in the engine bay, painted all over the inside of the hood, probably trying to make sure the 350ci (5.7-liter) is working just right for that final trip to Heaven.
Both these ominous messages can be found on a 1985 Chevrolet C/K nicknamed by its unknown builders Blue Angel. They’re accompanied by blue flames licking the body front to end, and the silhouette of a naked woman on the bed cover, surrounded, of course, by pitch-black clouds and bolts of lighting.
The truck became the thing depicted in the gallery above in 1994 when it also received a body kit and rear spoiler. For the interior, velour-wrapped seats were envisioned, but also a center console and a Pioneer stereo to accompany you into the afterworld.
As said, the C/K is powered by a 350ci engine, running aluminum heads and a Holley carburetor. It is linked to a 350 Turbo-Hydramatic transmission to spin the period-correct 15-inch wheels, but the power levels it develops are not known.
The pickup truck filled with more or less hidden messages is for sale on the lot of a dealer called AutoBarn with a little over 11,000 miles (17,700 km) on the odometer. The asking price, if you dare pay it, is $19,995.
