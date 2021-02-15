1984 Chevrolet C/K With 675 HP on Tap Takes the Scottsdale to a Whole New Level

Back in 1984, when the truck we have here was made, Chevrolet’s C/K family was still calling the shots in the segment. Smack down in the middle of the third generation, the moniker was solidly entrenched in the industry that model year as the Rounded Line, bigger than before and closer to sedans in terms of comfort features.
These features were different, of course, depending on the trim level the buyer went for. For the early trucks in the third-gen C/K, trim levels included the base Custom, Deluxe, and Cheyenne, which were joined later by the Scottsdale, slotted between the Deluxe and Cheyenne.
A Scottsdale C/K is what we have here, only the changes made to it on the aftermarket scene take it to a whole new level while adding a powerful powerplant to the mix to make it perform even better than it looks.
As you see it today, the truck is the result of restoration work performed all the way back in 1990, and the love and care it received afterward. Its all-red body, riding on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear tires, sports elements Chevy did not fit on it from the factory floor.
The list of changes includes things such as new door handles, new tinted glass, and a significantly updated interior, with a white and red tweed pattern wrapping around the seats, the factory gauges, and the more modern Pioneer CD player.
However, the biggest change is to be found under the hood, where the unknown garage who cared for the truck installed a 427ci (7.0-liter) rocking an Edelbrock intake and carburetor and rated at 675 horsepower.
The C/K in this modified configuration is for sale on East Coast Classic Cars, going for the so-so sum of $25,000. No mention of the vehicle’s mileage is made.
