Matching Numbers 1970 Chevrolet C10 Long Bed Is a Rare Bronze Gem

There is no shortage of Chevrolet C10 pickup trucks on the pre-owned market. The thing with most of them, though, is that they come heavily modified in one form or another, the results of whatever idea the people handling them saw fit to include in the build. This one, though, has a sense of purity to it.
The C10 is part of the Chevy C/K line that proved extremely successful back when it was made. Spanning some six decades and four generations, the C/K remains one of America’s favorite even today, with possibly thousands of them still changing hands on a regular basis.
The medium bronze example shown here is one of those thousands, and it is looking for a new owner at the Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona, in March. Unlike most of its siblings, it lacks unnecessary adornments and tune-ups, as it was made as a “restoration to like original specs.”
The truck is a long bed from the second generation, polished into looking as new by an unknown shop. It’s a clean vehicle, with just a touch of new parts, mostly at the interior, and every nut and bolt either saved or replaced.
Most importantly, the pickup packs under the hood the same engine Chevrolet originally intended for it; that is a 250ci (4.1-liter) inline-six, working with a three-speed transmission.
As for what the truck has been up to all these years, we’re told it has been in the possession of just two owners in over half a century of existence. It spent most of its life on farms, as trucks this old are supposed to be doing.
The C10 is going under the hammer, complete with the “truck bed toolbox that was originally purchased from the selling dealer in 1970.” Mecum gives no estimate as to how much it expects the truck to sell for.
