Custom 1971 Chevrolet C10 Makes Woodgrain and Chrome Look Classy

Customized Chevrolet C10s are usually flamboyant pieces of machinery, boasting hardcore hardware and visual modifications so extreme that, at times, they hurt the eyes. Yet from time to time, one comes along looking so simple and elegant it washes the over-customized truck bad taste right away.
The C10 we have here sure looks like one from this category. It’s a 1971 model year, a late second-generation pickup that was the subject of what is described as a frame-off build. It is about to go under the hammer next month during the Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona.
The simple approach to the build is visible right away. The body, sitting on a frame and chassis modified “using GM components,” comes in an unassuming black. It is also tastefully decorated with a woodgrain side trim that runs the length of the truck, and ends on the tailgate, which is a bit larger and holds Chevrolet lettering in caps.
Chrome elements are also present to give it an extra touch of elegance, and so is a set of 20-inch American Racing wheels wearing Hankook tires.
The interior was made to continue the limited color play of the exterior, only in reverse. There are a lot more brown hues used here, in the form of the buckskin material used on the bench and carpeting or the wood-like frame surrounding the gauges. Then come the chrome elements, and only then black, used on parts of the doors and dashboard. The unnamed garage behind this build also fitted an upgraded sound system with Bluetooth inside the truck for a touch of modernity.
As to what powers the thing, we’re talking about the omnipresent 350ci (5.7-liter) topped by an Edelbrock carburetor and running a Turbo 350 automatic transmission.
The auction house tasked with selling the pickup truck does not say how much it expects to fetch for it during the March sale.
