1967 Chevy C/28 Pairs C10 Body With Camaro Z/28 Engine, Coincidence at Play

Despite being a solid segment even since the time of the C/K , pickup trucks were not exactly targeted by a flood of performance packages, at least not the way we get them today for the segment. This is why the custom industry keeps rolling projects to fill that gap.Such a build is Chip Foose’s Chevy C/28, a mashup between the body of a C10 from 1967, wrapped in what Foose describes as a Chevy sport truck package, and boasting the powertrain of a Camaro Z/28 from the first year of the model’s existence.Show in the flesh at SEMA in 2018, the truck is the result of a rare occurrence. The truck's original engine and the replacement one from the Camaro were made on the exact same day: January 23rd, 1967.Wrapped in white paint and boasting a bed covered with furniture-grade wood planks, the truck makes use of custom parts, some of them adapted from the muscle car. We have modified Camaro bumpers, Foose wheels with Pirelli tires, and a Hotchkis suspension kit to give the entire build a distinctive stance.The result can be seen in the gallery above; it's something Chevy could have made itself back in the day if it weren’t focused on something else. We brought it back into the spotlight now because it is certainly worth a mention in our Truck Month coverage.We’ll be on the lookout for the moment when it goes onto the open market, looking for a new owner.