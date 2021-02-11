1967 Chevy C/28 Pairs C10 Body With Camaro Z/28 Engine, Coincidence at Play

Back in the 1960s, carmakers were so intently focused on muscle cars that almost nothing else mattered. They kept rolling new models off assembly lines like there was no tomorrow and then came up with various packages to make them more appealing than what the competition had to offer. Meanwhile, pickup trucks were rapidly gaining traction.
Despite being a solid segment even since the time of the C/K, pickup trucks were not exactly targeted by a flood of performance packages, at least not the way we get them today for the segment. This is why the custom industry keeps rolling projects to fill that gap.
Such a build is Chip Foose’s Chevy C/28, a mashup between the body of a C10 from 1967, wrapped in what Foose describes as a Chevy sport truck package, and boasting the powertrain of a Camaro Z/28 from the first year of the model’s existence.
Show in the flesh at SEMA in 2018, the truck is the result of a rare occurrence. The truck's original engine and the replacement one from the Camaro were made on the exact same day: January 23rd, 1967.
Wrapped in white paint and boasting a bed covered with furniture-grade wood planks, the truck makes use of custom parts, some of them adapted from the muscle car. We have modified Camaro bumpers, Foose wheels with Pirelli tires, and a Hotchkis suspension kit to give the entire build a distinctive stance.
The result can be seen in the gallery above; it's something Chevy could have made itself back in the day if it weren’t focused on something else. We brought it back into the spotlight now because it is certainly worth a mention in our Truck Month coverage.
We’ll be on the lookout for the moment when it goes onto the open market, looking for a new owner.
Such a build is Chip Foose’s Chevy C/28, a mashup between the body of a C10 from 1967, wrapped in what Foose describes as a Chevy sport truck package, and boasting the powertrain of a Camaro Z/28 from the first year of the model’s existence.
Show in the flesh at SEMA in 2018, the truck is the result of a rare occurrence. The truck's original engine and the replacement one from the Camaro were made on the exact same day: January 23rd, 1967.
Wrapped in white paint and boasting a bed covered with furniture-grade wood planks, the truck makes use of custom parts, some of them adapted from the muscle car. We have modified Camaro bumpers, Foose wheels with Pirelli tires, and a Hotchkis suspension kit to give the entire build a distinctive stance.
The result can be seen in the gallery above; it's something Chevy could have made itself back in the day if it weren’t focused on something else. We brought it back into the spotlight now because it is certainly worth a mention in our Truck Month coverage.
We’ll be on the lookout for the moment when it goes onto the open market, looking for a new owner.