1967 Chevrolet C10 Gets Massaged into a Simple and Mean-Looking Truck

We wonder if there are enough stock Chevrolet C10s left out there to satisfy the hunger custom shops and imaginative individuals seem to have for them. Or will we reach a point where already custom C10s will be unmade and remade to send out a different message?
If we do reach that point, we hope the C10 shown in the gallery attached to this piece is left untouched. Despite its apparent simplicity, it may very well be one of the cleanest customizations of a C/K we’ve seen this year – and mind you, we’ve seen a lot, especially during this February’s Truck Month coverage.
This particular example was originally made in 1967, which would make it a first-year second generation. It is no longer stock, having been converted not that long ago – just 4,000 miles (6,400 km) are shown on the odometer since completion – and it is selling for $25,000 on East Coast Classic Cars.
That amount seems about right for what you’re getting: a rebuilt machine that is not extreme enough to make it more of a show truck, but also not too superficial either as to mistake for a stock C10.
Using fiberglass body parts, the blue short bed C10 was turned into a more sculpted stepside, with the large rear fenders lowering themselves onto some of the most fitting wheels we’ve seen on a pickup this old.
The apparently unassuming body rests on a custom interior that features power bucket seats wrapped in gray leather, a custom dashboard, and a CD/MP3 stereo system on the dashboard end of the center console, sending music to dual speakers in the console.
The truck moves along under the power of a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine of unspecified power, controlled by means of a 3-speed overdrive transmission. The engine is linked to a system that allows it to be remote-started.
