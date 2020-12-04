1970 Chevrolet C/K Was Seldom Seen Out, Packs the Right Pull and Climb Gear

It’s not that often we come across a custom build that begs to be driven hard. Most of the vehicles rolling off American garages are mostly meant to be admired or sold over and over again at auctions (most of the time for a profit) and rarely to be driven. The Chevrolet pickup we have here looks like a notable exception.
Chevrolet’s (and GMC’s) line of C/K trucks is one of the most successful in history. Introduced in 1959 as a very diverse family, it stuck around until the early 2000s. The early trucks, especially the C10, have become really hot sellers on the collectors’ market, and are very sought after by the custom industry.
The truck we have here, described as a short bed Stepside 4×4, has been modified and restored to be turned into a very capable off-roader. Under the hood, it has a 350-ci (5.7-liter) crate engine, linked to a 4-speed manual transmission. We are not given the specs for the powerplant, but that matters little once you get a look at what else hides underneath the orange and black body.
That would be a transfer case, 3.93 gears, and a Granny gear, accompanying the 4-wheel drive for some serious pulling and climbing power. Uneven terrain should not be a problem either, as the truck rides rather high on 18-inch blacked-out wheels wrapped in 35-inch Toyo Open Country tires.
The truck's odometer shows a little over 40,000 miles (64,300 km), but we have no idea how many of them have been added after the pickup got into shape. We are, however, informed that since its restoration, the C/K “has been pampered and garaged,” meaning it should still be in close to perfect condition.
The pickup truck is currently for sale on a specialized website, and the asking price is $38,350.
