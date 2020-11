With production lasting between 1988 and 2000, the Chevrolet OBS is now maturing into Youngtimer cult status for GM’s pickup truck fans. And that means there’s an entire world of possibilities that’s slowly – but inexorably – opening up.Chief among them would be the classic, squared-off styling, the tough steel build, as well as the ample and rugged dependability one would expect from the pickup trucks of the era. Still, shelling out the cash for a customization project on any vehicle – not just a Chevy OBS – is always a big decision, so why not have the luxury of previewing a possible work before actually investing?Well, in case tinted carbon fiber bodies are your thing, Instagram digital artist abimelecdesign (Abimelec Arellano) has already delivered the Chevy OBS you were dreaming about. It’s just a virtual rendition, unfortunately, but in compensation there’s a lot more than just splashing carbon fiber body panels on top of a fourth-gen Chevy C/K.According to the description, this blue-tinted carbon fiber bodied Chevrolet OBS comes with other unique touches – a set of black with red center caps C10 wheels, a bespoke hood, neat aerodynamic work up front, a raised bed, rear roll pan, as well as a roll cage.While there’s no actual depiction of the interior, we dig the tan-colored leather upholstery for the seats and imagine that under the raised hood has found way at least a 6.2-liter Corvette LT1 V8 from the C7 generation with its 460 hp. That would be fitting, to say the least, for the new lightweight body design.