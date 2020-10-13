We Swear that the Spectro is not a Bathtub Toy, but Rather an Aerodynamic Marvel

5 Can We Wrap Our C1 Corvette Minds Around This PHEV Copycat From China?!

Shaved 1984 Chevrolet Pickup Kneels with Grace as It Looks for a New Owner

Ask anyone today and they’ll tell you pickup truck means a high-riding four wheeler with a bed at the back and impressive towing capabilities. But that’s only for us average Joes, as for a select few, the term has an entirely different meaning. 12 photos



That means slamming them down close to the ground (most of the times on air suspension), gifting them with luxury touches one usually doesn’t find in this segment, or slapping massive engines under the hood.



Auctions and sales websites are filled with such builds, some more impressive, others less so. From time to time, one catches our eye, and we decide to tell you a thing or two about it.



This week is this here pickup that steps into the spotlight. Once featured in the Truckin’ Magazine and a star at specialized shows across the States, it is now selling, with no reserve, during the Mecum auction taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.



The pickup is officially titled 1984



In its current state, the truck sports an LS engine tied to a 4L60 transmisison, but we are not being given any details on neither of them, or their capabilities.



Wrapped in green and cream paint on a body that houses a peanut butter interior, the truck presents itself in a very low position made possible by the use of an Air Ride suspension. Its clean stance, with the 22-inch wheels almost halfway up into the body, is enhanced by the smooth panels, with shaved tailgate and handles.



A pickup truck as defined above is a thing of our age. Decades ago, they were far less imposing, and to give them the edge they were missing, the custom industry has made a habit out exaggerating everything about them, but in the opposite direction of today’s trucks.That means slamming them down close to the ground (most of the times on air suspension), gifting them with luxury touches one usually doesn’t find in this segment, or slapping massive engines under the hood.Auctions and sales websites are filled with such builds, some more impressive, others less so. From time to time, one catches our eye, and we decide to tell you a thing or two about it.This week is this here pickup that steps into the spotlight. Once featured in the Truckin’ Magazine and a star at specialized shows across the States, it is now selling, with no reserve, during the Mecum auction taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.The pickup is officially titled 1984 Silverado , but it’s not the truck we know and love today, but actually the top trim of the custom-industry-infamous C/K series In its current state, the truck sports an LS engine tied to a 4L60 transmisison, but we are not being given any details on neither of them, or their capabilities.Wrapped in green and cream paint on a body that houses a peanut butter interior, the truck presents itself in a very low position made possible by the use of an Air Ride suspension. Its clean stance, with the 22-inch wheels almost halfway up into the body, is enhanced by the smooth panels, with shaved tailgate and handles. Mecum estimates this pickup, part of a collection of similarly exciting builds called Hill’s Hot Rods Square Body Trucks, should sell for anywhere between $35,000 - $50,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.