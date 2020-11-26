1960 Chevrolet C/K Pickup Is a Barely Started Custom Project, in Need of Rescue

2 Rusty 1968 Chevy C10 Could Be Your Cheap Way Into the World of Custom Pickups

November still is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and during our coverage so far we’ve talked at length about the vehicles the bowtie used to make. Most of them though were either finished custom builds, or downright wrecks waiting for someone to take pity and make something better of them. 8 photos



For one reason or another, the owner is no longer willing or able to finish the build. So this



First, we understand the chassis (check gallery) has been completely rebuilt, an effort that is valued at over $10,000. Then, the frame, cab, fenders, and other parts were acid stripped, sandblasted, and powder coated or primed.



The engine is the original one, a 235ci (3.8-liter) inline-6, and it too has been “rebuilt top to bottom.” The transmission, a four-speed with floor shift, has been tweaked as well.



The pickup is not exactly in its assembled form, with many of the parts that will go into it still coming in boxes. But that should be a plus for whoever thinks this particular C/K is the project they were looking for.



