1960 Chevrolet C/K Pickup Is a Barely Started Custom Project, in Need of Rescue

This one here is however somewhere in between. The pickup was rescued from the elements some time ago, and the owner started restoration work on it that would have probably ended with something very exciting coming to light.For one reason or another, the owner is no longer willing or able to finish the build. So this C/K popped up online, selling for just $9,500. And that should be a bargain, if we are to trust all that we’re told about it.First, we understand the chassis (check gallery) has been completely rebuilt, an effort that is valued at over $10,000. Then, the frame, cab, fenders, and other parts were acid stripped, sandblasted, and powder coated or primed.The engine is the original one, a 235ci (3.8-liter) inline-6, and it too has been “rebuilt top to bottom.” The transmission, a four-speed with floor shift, has been tweaked as well.The pickup is not exactly in its assembled form, with many of the parts that will go into it still coming in boxes. But that should be a plus for whoever thinks this particular C/K is the project they were looking for.As said, the pickup truck wreck is for sale , and even if there is an asking price (the $9,500 we mentioned earlier) the owner seems willing to talk about that. We only hope a year or so from now we’ll rediscover this Chevy pickup in a much better shape, probably trying to get a hell of a lot more than under $10k at an auction somewhere.