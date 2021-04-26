2021 Ford Bronco Full Production Confirmed to Start on August 2nd

Thanks to MAP employee Lisa DeEtte, we have learned new details about the Bronco’s production schedule. Job 1 is on track for May 3rd, as previously reported, and full production will start on August 2nd.
Tag relief acceleration begins on August 30th, according to the tipster, who also mentions full tag relief production on September 20th. “I’m hearing that we’ll start at 350 units per shift - both Bronco and Ranger - then ramp up to approximately 600 units per shift by August/September,” added Lisa.
Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is currently in the pre-production phase, which means that Ford is making a handful of demonstrators per day for U.S. dealerships. Jon Thomas, a fellow plant worker, mentions that “we average 40 units a day for weeks now. This number will increase every week, and we will start a second shift next week to increase our numbers.”
Posted on the Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group a little over 10 hours ago, Jon’s comment refers to the current week of April 26th to April 30th. The Michigan Assembly Plant is definitely buzzing right now because Job 1 will start next Monday, hence the workers’ enthusiasm for the all-new Bronco.
It’s also worth noting that Ford has more than 100,000 firm orders for the mid-size utility vehicle with Ranger underpinnings, which is why the Ford Motor Company will likely focus on making as many Broncos as possible. Given that every dealer has the Ranger in stock and the mid-size pickup truck sold 24,166 units in the first quarter of the year in the United States, it’s extremely obvious that “likely focus” is an understatement on my part.
For the first model year of the Bronco, the Blue Oval offers no fewer than six trim levels. The First Edition doesn’t count because all of them sold out. $28,500 is the starting price of the Base trim level with the two-door body style, seven-speed manual, and 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The four-door Badlands and Wildtrak with the four-door option retail from $44,590 and $49,475.
