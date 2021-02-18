5 This Dirty Old Chevy C10 Truck Is Actually a 650-HP Period-Accurate Restomod

1965 Chevrolet C10 Keeps It Simple, Looks Better Than Most Customs

We’re used to our Chevrolet C10s being served for dinner on fancy plates, seasoned with all kinds of exotic spices, and wrapped in packaging purposefully designed to steal all the attention. Yet from time to time, a return to basics is just what the nutritionist prescribed. 15 photos



Generations one and two remain, for a variety of reasons, the preferred dish of the custom industry. Most of the garages going for one of these choose rather extreme paths to creating something else entirely out of these trucks.



That’s not the case with the two-wheel-drive 1965 example we have here. It was the subject of restoration work performed not long ago by an unknown shop, and now shines in its mostly stock configuration, as it awaits a new buyer on



The truck is a blue over black affair, lacking the flamboyant, custom body parts most of its siblings get while exiting the doors of more or less nondescript garages. The bed comes in wood, while the interior shows the classic C10 arrangement, only adapted in terms of colors and materials to the requirement of the modern-day.



The truck is powered by a probably stock 350ci (5.7-liter) topped by a four-barrel carburetor and linked to a 3-speed transmission. The seller does not provide the performance specs, but it would be a safe bet to assume no upgrades in terms of power output capabilities have been made.



The C10 comes with a price sticker that reads $43,995.



