Epic 1972 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Is a 621-HP Utilitarian Missile on Wheels

Here’s yet another gorgeous Chevy C10 restomod for your viewing pleasure. It is a second-generation, single-cab 1972 short bed C/K truck that’s been prepped for tearing your stock Mustang a new one if you ever get to see it in a quarter-mile race. 15 photos



Its most important component has to be the Don Hardy 418-ci (6.8-liter) LS3 racing engine. It’s got a 1.600 exhaust valve, PAC valve springs, STD rocker arms, DHRC push rods, Holley throttle body, the works. You can read up on it



The main thing is that it produces 621 hp, and while the ad doesn’t specify how much this truck weighs, we can’t imagine it’s a lot more than 3,500 lbs (1.6 tons), so you can bet your behind that it’s quick in a straight line.



It also comes with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual gearbox, so it should be really



Other mods include the aluminum radiator, an extreme drop coil-over suspension with power rack and pinion steering, Baer 14-inch six-piston calipers at the front/13-inch four-piston rears (powder coated black), Ricks custom fuel cell, plus 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.



There is a lot of black trim on this truck, both on the outside as well as inside the engine bay, where the V8 unit was powder coated to match the wheels and the raised bed floor. As for the interior, it features refinished factory seats, tilt steering wheel, and custom gauges that “count” all the way to 200 mph (322 kph).



In the end, this is easily one of the cleanest and meanest Chevy C10 trucks on the web. The truck is actually for sale through Premier Sports Cars, and the asking price is $109,900. That's nearly twice as much as what you'd spend on a high-specification brand new 2021 Silverado 1500. Then again, it's probably worth it, given all the work that's gone into building it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.