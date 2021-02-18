Hyundai Reveals Its Weapons for the Upcoming All-Electric Touring Car Series

The automotive industry’s push towards electrification is happening at an accelerated pace, and it has translated into motorsport as well. Formula E is already seven years old, and this year, the Pure ETCR series is set to debut.
Among the teams that will participate in the inaugural season is Hyundai Motorsport, which continues to expand its involvement in racing after successfully competing in the WRC and WTCR championships.
The team was formed only nine years ago, and after spending two years developing the i20 WRC, it joined the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time in 2014.
Apart from rallying, Hyundai Motorsport also entered the world of circuit racing in 2018, winning the inaugural WTCR season. The dominance continued the next season as the team finished atop the standings yet again, claiming its second consecutive championship.
Determined to enjoy the same level of success in the upcoming Pure ETCR series, Hyundai has recently launched the Veloster N ETCR, the company’s first all-electric high-performance race car.
As you would expect, the chassis is completely different from any previous Hyundai Motorsport project. The zero-emission, rear-wheel-drive touring car uses four mid-mounted motors designed specifically for ETCR regulations. Power comes from a 798-volt battery pack located in the floor of the car, and it was developed by Williams Advanced Engineering.
The car has a peak power output of 500 kW (680 PS/670 hp), and each rear wheel is driven by two motors, connected to a single gear ratio transmission.
Apart from this high-tech race car, Hyundai has also developed a revolutionary hydrogen-powered generator that will be used to recharge the Veloster N ETCR’s battery pack.
This generator allows two EVs to charge simultaneously and provides high-speed charging. Compared to conventional diesel generators, it’s significantly less noisy and, more importantly, has a zero-carbon footprint.
Aside from e-racing, the carmaker is looking to expand the use of this device into other areas. The generator can provide a better, more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional generators used on construction sites or in crisis situations, and its potential is limitless.
The inaugural season of the Pure ETCR series is set to debut in June, with four teams confirmed to take the grid. SEAT’s Cupra division was the first team to announce their entry with the Leon-based e-Racer, followed by Italian team Romeo Ferraris which will race a heavily modified, all-electric Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Hyundai Motorsport was the third team to join, along with China's Shanghai Lisheng Racing, which will be fielding an EV-converted MG 6.
