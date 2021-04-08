Ford Truck Looks Totally Unfazed While Carrying Towering “Skyscraper” Payload

Huge warning: no matter how funny this looks or how neatly arranged is all the stuff loaded into, onto, and above the single-cab Ford truck, this is extremely unsafe. We advise you to take notice of the caption for the footage below that says, “the action in this video could result in serious injury.”
That said, this overloaded Ford truck traveling the streets of CDMX (Ciudad de México/Mexico City) instantly reminded us of that one time when a beat-up Ford truck carrying a huge pile of wood seemingly emerged from the ocean at low speed as if it were a rock-crawling boss.
That suspenseful action took place somewhere on the beaches of Patagonia in Argentina, and it naturally bewildered the audience gathered on sight to extract a Toyota Hilux that had gotten stuck in the sand.
This time around, as showcased by Maara Padilla (lapipadelapaz on TikTok) the setting is a bit different, as we’re dealing with a much younger Ford truck carrying just about everything a household would ever need (from a wheelchair to furniture and even a mirror) in the middle of a crowded city.
Taking all things into account, including the level of care exhibited by the owners for their vehicles, that wood-carrying Blue Oval is probably ten times safer than this one we’re seeing overloaded in Mexico City.
It really doesn’t matter that it’s the biggest single example of logical assembly (it’s like Lego level 100+) we’ve ever seen; everything hangs in the balance with the fact that one wrong move will have the stuff collapsing like a castle of cards and will put everyone around in jeopardy.
Otherwise, if this weren’t totally unsafe, it would make for a great marketing argument in favor of the Blue Oval’s workhorses and pickup trucks in general. The things we see stuffed in the bed, outside the bed, on the roof, and also perilously hanging up front over the hood show this is the (two-story) work of someone with a highly analytical mind.
After all, they somehow managed to have everything arranged the perfect way for the truck not to get out of balance (too much). But, thinking about the time needed to do all that, wouldn’t it have been easier to have the shipment broken down in smaller loads?!
