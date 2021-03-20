94-Mile 1969 Chevrolet K10 Took Three Years to Build, Pricier Than a Corvette C8

Building a project car from the ground up is something few people in this world have the nerve, patience, and cash to achieve. To someone inexperienced when it comes to the automotive industry, it might seem like an easy task, but anyone who has ever pursued such an idea will attest to how difficult it is to go all the way. But as with any difficult project, the rewards will make you forget about the harships.
This "Hugger Orange" Chevrolet K10 came out of the factory back in 1969, but you can probably bet whoever bought it at the time never expected it would look like this some 50 years later. And you tend to realize the volume of work that's been put into restoring this classic truck the moment you learn that it took 3 years to build for it to look like this. Can you imagine the kind of patience you need, to be able to wait for that long?
As the seller notes: "It certainly looks the part of one of Chevy's famous muscle cars with its bold and bright presentation". Just imagine trailering your 1969 Can-Am white Corvette with this K10! After the build was complete, the car was driven for less than 100 miles (160 km), so whoever gets his hands on this gem is buying a brand new classic truck!
The new panels were fitted with accuracy, and the result might even impress the people who originally built this truck if they're still around to witness it. The 20" wheels were wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/As. This setup is just perfect in size, and the stance of this K10 is bound to make an impression even before firing up the engine. Speaking of which, you'll probably pop the hood on every occasion you get, because the engine bay looks spot on!
Comfort was a priority as well, so the engine is mated to a TH350 three-speed automatic gearbox, and that works in conjunction with a Positraction rear on a Dana 44 axle. Speaking of comfort, the future owner will also enjoy several features like power steering and front disc brakes, so if adding extra miles won't be an issue, this could even work well as a daily.
The cabin is all clean and nice, and you get reminded of a bygone era just by looking at the lap seatbelts. Once again the seller compares this K10 to a muscle car, noting that "the houndstooth fabric seat inserts make this '69 K10 feel like a '69 Camaro." If you've fallen in love with this truck by now, all you have to do is come up with $129,995 and it could be yours. But if cash upfront isn't your thing, you can opt for a 20% down and $1,192 per month over 120 months!
