Bagged 1969 Ford F-100 “Sinister” One-Off Project Rides on 24s Like a Big Boy

The fifth-generation F-Series is one of those Ford trucks you expect to see even today compete just as hard with all the Chevy C10 restomods out there. And sometimes some out-of-the-box thinking is required to make sure it will properly stand out in any vintage pickup crowd. 26 photos



But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and properly unfold the story. Featured in the latest episode of the What The Truck? series showcased by Solomon Lunger on his Ford Era YouTube channel is a patina-infused 1969 Ford F-100 “Bumpside.” That may or may not be your sort of eye candy with the beat-down appearance—it has the needed rust issues and even misses all the “FORD” letters from the hood (you can still spot their outline indentations, though).



What, you didn't see that? It’s probably because everyone focused on the fact that we’re dealing with a



They’re absolutely huge, with 24 by 9-inch fronts and massive 24 by 15-inch rear billets that give it the



We can imagine the air suspension makes it easy for the owner’s sweet little one (also making an appearance in the video embedded below) to get in and out from the clean-looking interior. By the way, the cabin is shown very briefly; a lot less than what we’re used to from Ford Era, frankly.



No matter, because from the 1:35 mark, we’re treated to the usual peek under the hood and it’s the first place anyone interested in knowing the secrets of this ride should visit. There, a mild-cam 302ci (4.95-liter), probably of the



As we find out a bit later, this lime green is going to be plastered all over the truck moving forward once the owner gets started on the vintage body. That, ladies and gentlemen, combined with those huge billets, will certainly be a sight to remember.



