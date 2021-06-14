BMW X8 M Rendering Hints at How the Bavarian Carmaker Can Still Be Redeemed

We also know to expect a large kidney grille on the upcoming 7 Series / i7 duo and coupled with a brand new and already suspicious front end, we fear that the Bavarian brand is heading down a dangerous path, the type where certain decision makers (like say, a head of design) may be forced to update their resumes.
That being said, we’ve never really stopped to consider if this new design path might actually yield something that doesn’t look half bad, because that’s always a possibility when dealing with a car that’s appropriately sized. Let me explain.
Size is oftentimes a deciding factor when it comes to styling. The right size wheels will often change a car’s entire appearance, whereas the appearance of a car that’s already very large can make it easier for you to look past certain design lines, creases or other individual shapes – like say a grille that resembles Bugs Bunny’s teeth.
Let’s look at Porsche for example, specifically the first-generation Cayenne. Seeing one approach from the rear was like seeing a giant metal pig trying to eat you. Gigantic bulbous headlights (eyes), massive vents (especially in the Turbo), just ghastly. They sort of fixed it with the facelift, but prior to that, the Cayenne generated a lot of negative feedback styling-wise, from Porsche fans, media members and the general public too.
I know what you’re thinking. While this may work for a big expensive Porsche, it’s probably never worked on a BMW, right? Well, not sure if you’ve noticed but if you nail the spec just right (wheels, body kit, everything) on a 2021 7 Series, it looks rather good, doesn’t it? Bugs Bunny teeth and all. But let’s actually think back to a BMW model that pretty much everyone dislikes, the F07 5 Series Gran Turismo.
I bet you didn’t think we’d be talking about the F07 did you? I remember flying off to Lisbon for the international press reveal of the 5 Series Gran Turismo back in 2009 and the first contact media members were allowed to have with the car was being chauffeured in it from the airport to the hotel. Initially I thought nothing of it, but now I’m thinking they probably wanted us to be impressed with its comfort first, before spending some time behind the wheel the following day.
SUV was at that point, whereas nobody had any idea what to call the 5GT, except for ugly, abominable, and loads of other names I dare not repeat.
You know what though? Have you ever seen one rocking a BMW M Sport kit and proper-sized wheels? The facelifted version in particular looks kind of good if you go all out with the specification. Doing so leaves you with a big, imposing, comfortable fastback with a premium badge, loads of tech and all the straight-line performance you might need – and that is exactly why people might actually like the upcoming BMW X8 M.
It will tick all the boxes of an M-styled F07 5 Series GT, albeit with a less controversial body style, an even bigger body and a bolder appearance. This rendering by Bernhard Reichel looks extremely convincing, mimicking many of the prototypes we’ve already seen hiding away under thick layers of camouflage.
regular X8, because you need the beefier body kit and larger wheels in order to get the desired effect.
Word has it that BMW has dubbed the upcoming X8 M as “Project Rockstar” internally, which can only be a good thing. As for performance, there could be two versions to choose from: a standard X8 M with 617 hp (625 ps) and the flagship X8 M Competition which could feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprised of a V8 gasoline unit and an electric motor. Peak output could reach as high as 740 hp (750 ps), but at this point, nothing’s been confirmed.
We can also speculate with regards to its MSRP and with the 2021 Alpina XB7 coming in at a sweet $141,300, the X8 M will likely plow right through that price point and keep going.
In an ideal world, BMW could simply choose to keep making large grilles exclusively for their largest models, like the 7 Series or the X7/X8 SUVs. Such a strategy could appease some of their most loyal fans while at the same time giving the general public fewer reasons to dislike the 4 Series Coupe / Gran Coupe or the new M3.
Anyway, call it a well-informed hunch, but the X8 M might just be BMW’s best chance of showing the world exactly what this brand-new design language of theirs is all about. Ironically, if we do end up loving the X8 M for all the aforementioned reasons, we could then easily spiral into hating the styling of the iX even more; because if you can make one big, aggressive-looking new SUV, then why can’t you make two?
