Vintage 1972 Ford F-100 Actually Looks Modern Against Battleship Background

It’s always hard to hit the sweet spot when going for a custom build, but this patina-infused 1972 Ford F-100 still managed to look pretty in the proud company of a WWII-era battleship. It’s none other than USS Alabama (BB-60), looking as majestic as always, while the truck hiding all its secrets for the moment people come in for the close inspection 27 photos



Now, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but we tend to appreciate a bit more the Blue Ovals presented by the Ford Era YouTube channel. In one of their recent videos (embedded below), there’s also the bonus of seeing a hulking piece of WWII history, the cool South Dakota class fast battleship Alabama (a museum ship since 1964).



Now, back to the 1972 Ford F-100 created by the Ozan Chassis Shop, it’s another perfect example of the genius naming scheme for this channel’s “What The Truck” series. On the outside, disregarding the “warning alligators and snakes in the area, no swimming” sign next to it, you’d think there’s little to be surprised off.



Well, we’re actually dealing with a “wolf in sheep clothing,” according to the host (Solomon Lunger), as we quickly find out after the story of how this truck came to be the neat patina restomod we see idling next to the warships of the Battleship Memorial Park (Mobile, Alabama).



Under the patina-creamy body and riding on those bespoke billet 19- front and 20-inch rear wheels is a Roadster Shop chassis with a coil-over suspension system (interestingly, this low rider isn’t



That’s not remotely all there is to know about this truck because although no one can peek at the full stainless steel exhaust system, there isn’t anything stopping us from taking a look under the hood (from the 2:05 mark). There, we’re greeted with the unexpected sight of a very modern engine bay that’s a residence for a Gen I Coyote motor—obviously the main reason the deep bed looks the way it does now.



As for the interior, this thing rides in comfort and style thanks to the TMI modifications, Dakota Digital gauges, or Vintage Air A/C system. Any other highlights? Of course: the Tremec six-speed delivers a clear signal this truck was meant to be driven, not tucked away as a garage queen.