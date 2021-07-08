Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown to Take Place in Hong Kong, Coming Next Year

After Forza Horizon 5, which was finally revealed last month, another big racing game has finally been confirmed, this time with the ETA set to 2022.
It’s the next iteration of Test Drive Unlimited, called Solar Crown and set in Hong Kong. Nacon and KT Racing spilled the beans on the game during a recent online event, revealing that players of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown would have to choose between two different clans called Sharps and Streets.
While not a lot of information is available right now, we do know Sharps are all about sophistication and classic luxury, so it’s pretty easy to figure out what cars they’re going to drive. Streets, on the other hand, are more opulent and are mostly interested in underground and extravagant street culture, so expect more thrilling rides, such as Lamborghinis.
No matter which side you’re on, you’ll still live in the Solar Hotel, which is a fictional luxury complex where you’ll technically have to do everything that doesn’t involve driving.
It’s more like the headquarters of each player, and once again, it’s all about luxury, with Nacon explaining it’s “a perfect blend of technology and the finest materials.”
The company has also confirmed some car brands that would make their way to the new Test Drive Unlimited game, including Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Ferrari, Porsche, Range Rover, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Bugatti, and others.
Some models may only be available for a certain clan, so you’ll have to choose your side carefully if you want to drive a specific car.
The new Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is projected to launch in September 2022, so we’re still very far from the moment we’ll finally be able to try it out. It will be available not only on PC, but also on PlayStation and Xbox, with both current and new-generation consoles to be supported. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned.
