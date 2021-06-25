Horizon Chase Turbo Is Free to Claim on the Epic Games Store

If Forza Horizon 5 isn’t necessarily your cup of tea and you’re instead searching for some good old-school arcade fun, this week’s Epic Store free game promo is exactly what you need.
That's because Horizon Chase Turbo is now completely free on the Epic Games Store, as long as you claim it until July 1. Once you add it to your account, you own the game forever, so you can play it at no cost at a later time as well.
Horizon Chase Turbo isn’t supposed to be a simulator or anything like this, as its purpose is simply to bring back the retro arcade racing experience to this modern world we live in.
As developer Aquiris Game Studio puts it, Horizon Chase Turbo is inspired by the games we all played as kids and which the TikTok generation probably never heard of. Out Run, Lotus Turbo Challenge, Rush, and others are all games that came with awful graphics but which everybody loved because that was pretty much the best we could get in terms of videogames at that point.
In addition to the single-player mode, Horizon Chase Turbo comes with multiplayer split-screen support, so if you’re looking for some couch racing, this is definitely worth a try.
But again, keep in mind the graphics you’re going to find in Horizon Chase Turbo aren’t supposed to compete against the likes of Forza and Gran Turismo. Instead, this game uses 16-bit graphics (with 4K resolution) for a retro experience from one end to another, and there’s a good chance nostalgic players are going to love this approach anyway.
The game also includes an Online Competitive Ghost Mode and global leaderboards to compete against others with your own times. It is available on Windows, Linux, and Mac, and alongside Sonic Mania, it can be downloaded and installed free of charge with an Epic Store account.
