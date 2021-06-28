Dirt-Cheap Car Games You Can Get for Pocket Money During the Steam Summer Sale

There’s no better time to buy yourself some new games than the Steam Summer Sale, as prices drop substantially, allowing you to get super-popular titles for pocket money.
The living proof in this regard is none other than DIRT 4, which is available as part of this new sale for just $3.74, down from the original price of $14.99. Of course, if you want the best of the best in terms of mud action, the latest game of the franchise costs a little bit more, but the good news is that it’s also part of the sale.
DIRT 5 can be yours for just $23.99, a 60 percent discount from the original $59.99 price.
Project Cars 3 has been blessed with a massive 70 percent price cut, which means it no longer costs $59.99 but only $17.99. Its predecessor carries a price tag of just $8.99, down from $59.99.
GRID has also been included in the sale, so you can buy it today for $4.99, while Euro Truck Simulator 2, one of the most popular truck driving sims available out there, has a similar price. The standard price of Euro Truck Simulator is $19.99.
If fixing cars is one of your hobbies, there’s something for you too in this Steam Summer Sale. Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 no longer costs $19.99 but only $7.59, so it received a 62 percent price cut. And if you’re into sims, iRacing is now available for $6.69.
Unsurprisingly, Forza Horizon 4 is also part of the sale, as Microsoft is betting big on the game’s growing audience on Steam, despite the approaching launch of the next title in the franchise.
The standard version of Forza Horizon 4 has received a 50 percent price cut, so it can be purchased from Steam for just $29.99 (all the other versions are getting a similar discount on Steam too).
