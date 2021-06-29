The End of Forza Horizon 4? No New Cars Coming, Full Focus Now on FH5

Forza Horizon 5 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated game releases of the year. While we’re still several months away from the moment this new title lands on Xbox and PC, more information is emerging on how the new title impacts its predecessors.
In other words, will the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 change anything in terms of support for Forza Horizon 4?
The answer to this question is a big yes, and clearly, this makes total sense, as Playground Games needs to focus most of its efforts on the development and support of the new title.
In the most recent Forza Monthly livestream, Playground Games detailed what this transition from Forza Horizon 4 to Forza Horizon 5 actually means for people playing the current version.
No new cars will be released for Forza Horizon 4 going forward, Playground Games senior producer Tom Butcher said. The upcoming updates will be mostly a mix of content from the previous seasons.
In other words, if you’re a long-time Forza Horizon 4 player, there’s a chance the upcoming season updates will look familiar to you simply because they are a combination of what the studio has already released in the past.
“Starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32,” Butcher said. “Think of it a bit like a mix tape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features.”
Forza Horizon 5 is projected to land on November 9 for the new-generation Xbox consoles and the Xbox One, as well as on PC and Xbox Cloud. Microsoft and Playground Games will also offer a few days of early access to those who pre-order the top version of the game or have a cloud gaming subscription.
