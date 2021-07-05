Forza Horizon 4 Is Having an Absolute Blast Ahead of FH5 Launch

While all eyes are on Forza Horizon 5 already, and fans of the franchise are counting days until they can get their hands on the game, the current version is still as popular as it gets.
And according to new data shared a few hours ago, Forza Horizon 4 is having a blast not on Xbox or in the Microsoft Store, but on Steam.
Microsoft originally offered Forza Horizon 4 exclusively through its own stores, but earlier this year, the company changed this strategy and brought the game to Steam. Since then, Forza Horizon 4 has been quite a Steam sensation, even if theoretically, it’s already a three-year-old title that most fans purchased from the Microsoft Store.
New figures shared on Twitter by gaming industry analyst Benji Sales reveal that Forza Horizon 4 accounted for no less than two separate places in a top 5 concerning the best-selling titles on Steam last week. Forza Horizon 4 was therefore placed 2nd and 5th – this is because two separate versions of the game made it to the top 5.
The analyst says Microsoft’s Xbox games are also enjoying an impressive success on Steam, as the Redmond-based software giant took no less than 4 out of the top 7 places. And Forza Horizon 4 is the living proof Microsoft’s strategy of expanding beyond the world of Xbox is working, especially as this solid performance happens at a time when the company already announced the next version of the game.
Forza Horizon 5 is projected to land in the fall, and of course, it’ll be available on all big platforms, though Microsoft once again hopes most players would stick with its own stores.
In the meantime, Microsoft has already announced that Forza Horizon 4 would no longer receive any new cars, as the upcoming updates will be a mix of content originally included in the previous releases.
Steam Best Sellers Last Week— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 4, 2021
- Sea of Thieves #1, 2 weeks in a row! Been #1 since Pirates of the Caribbean expansion
- Forza Horizon 4 #2 AND #5
- Microsoft / Xbox account for 4 of the Top 7 places
Top 5
1. Sea of Thieves
2. Forza Horizon 4
3. Sekiro
4. PUBG
5. Forza Horizon 4 pic.twitter.com/jDiceqO2za