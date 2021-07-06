1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like a Barn Find Struggling to Get Out

20,000 Satellites Falling to Earth Could Be Worse Than Nuclear War

If you think this Impala is worth restoring, then be ready to spend no less than $10,000 on it. Of course, a thorough visual inspection is definitely recommended, especially because you need to figure out what exactly happened under the hood. The 1965 Impala , which was the first year of the fourth-generation lineup, managed to sell more than 1 million units in the United States alone, therefore becoming the first car in America to surpass this threshold.And as we said, the ’64 predecessor played a key role for the whole thing, despite at first glance introducing only rather subtle upgrades overall.The engine lineup, for example, was pretty much the same as in 1963, so it started with a 230ci (3.8-liter) Turbo-Thrift unit that developed 140 horsepower. It was the perfect choice for those who wanted the magic of an Impala without the need for V8 muscle, so it was, if you wish, the budget-friendly version of the car.The base V8, however, was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire small block with 195 horsepower, but most people went for the 327ci (5.4-liter) that was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower.The ’64 Impala was also available with a big-block unit, this time in three power configurations. The 409 (6.7-liter) was therefore offered with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower, respectively.The Impala that we have here comes with a 283 under the hood, though as you can see for yourselves in the gallery here, it looks like it has already gone through some work in this department. The engine is most likely new (or has already been rebuilt), possibly as the owner already started a full restoration.But overall, the car comes in a rather rough condition which seems to indicate it’s been sitting for a while, so it’s more of a barn find that someone tried to restore but gave up on the whole thing at some point along the way. According to the Craigslist seller, the 2-door Impala was born without air conditioning, with the odometer now indicating 70,000 miles (112,000 km).If you think this Impala is worth restoring, then be ready to spend no less than $10,000 on it. Of course, a thorough visual inspection is definitely recommended, especially because you need to figure out what exactly happened under the hood.

