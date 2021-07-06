New Big App Launches on CarPlay as the Ecosystem Keeps Growing

The release of iOS 14 last fall unlocked CarPlay for more third-party app categories, including navigation solutions, parking apps, and EV tools, and since then, several big names have joined the platform as they wanted to provide users with a car-optimized experience from one end to another.
The good news is the app ecosystem keeps growing on CarPlay, and in the long term, this is something that allows users to easily make the switch from the iPhone screen to the one in their cars pretty much because they wouldn’t lose anything when getting behind the wheel.
And as I said, app developers are slowly but surely taking advantage of the CarPlay integration in their apps, with the latest big name that joined the platform coming with sports content like news, scores, stats, and live streams.
It’s Sportsnet, the app that has been around for a long time on iPhone and which has thousands of reviews in the App Store.
Thanks to the most recent update, Sportsnet now runs on CarPlay as well, with the official changelog revealing that users can listen to SN 590, 650, and 960 stations, and clips from radio shows without even touching their iPhones.
Without a doubt, this is good news for Sportsnet users, and as you can see in these screenshots here and published on Twitter, the CarPlay interface uses a familiar template that shouldn’t require too much effort to figure out which feature is which.
At the end of the day, Sportsnet’s debut in the world of CarPlay is definitely good news for everybody, including Apple and its users, especially as the competition against Android Auto is getting fiercer.
Google itself has become more committed to making Android Auto a big part of the automotive industry, with the wireless version alone landing in no less than 100 million cars sold worldwide. At the same time, Google is also working around the clock on Android Automotive, a stand-alone platform that comes pre-loaded with new cars and offers deeper integration with Google services.
