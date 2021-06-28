5 The CarPlay Feature That Makes Android Auto Users Consider Getting an iPhone

This MagSafe Car Charger Makes Using Wireless CarPlay as Easy as One-Two-Three

If you’re a big Apple fan, you probably know already that the Cupertino-based tech giant is making a pretty big deal of MagSafe, its new tech allowing you to recharge devices in a more convenient way. 6 photos



This MagSafe Car Charger is the living proof that Apple’s new idea can indeed make it a lot easier to recharge your iPhone and use it at the same time more convenient. That's because it allows you to securely store the device in place while charging it and running wireless



Compared to traditional wireless chargers, this MagSafe-based version uses Apple’s tech with the 15W standard, relying on magnets and inductive charging to do its job.



It obviously works with the iPhone 12 lineup, which integrates MagSafe support, but the inventor of the device says on



The charger comes with two mounting options, as it can be placed right on the dashboard or in the air vent, and both are supposed to be equally sturdy, making sure your phone never falls off.



Power comes from the standard USB port in your car, and the only thing you need to do next is bring the



Needless to say, if you’re using CarPlay wirelessly, it should launch automatically, just like it’d happen if the device were in your pocket. You can obviously use this MagSafe charger with wired CarPlay, but you’d need a second cable that would connect to the iPhone directly.



Listed on Kickstarter, this charger is projected to start shipping next month, with the cheapest perk available for $35. And given that MagSafe is now available on the iPhone 12, Apple expects the number of compatible accessories to skyrocket, including in the car.

