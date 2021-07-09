1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Likely Sitting for Decades Flexes Mysterious V8

5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Shows What Immaculate Muscle Is All About

If you’re in the market looking for an original Impala SS to restore, the one we have here is definitely worth checking out, especially as there’s a chance it ends up selling quite cheap. 18 photos



But when it comes to the engine under the hood, the listing raises more questions than answers.



The seller says they “assume it is an SS,” yet the VIN code confirms this is indeed the case. The engine under the hood, however, is listed as a 350 that would need to be rebuilt. And this is where it all gets tricky.



The 1964 Impala was launched with a 230ci (3.8-liter) six-cylinder and several V8s, starting with the base 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire and continuing with the optional 327 (5.4-liter) and the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block. The Impala SS could be ordered with any engine in the lineup, including the six-cylinder, but as you can figure out already, there was no 350 option for MY 1964.



So there’s a chance the 350 reference is either a typo, in which case the car possibly comes with a 327 V8, or someone has already made an



The VIN, however, indicates the Impala was born with a V8 under the hood (it features code 14, as code 13 in the VIN was used for six-cylinder models).



