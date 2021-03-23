Civic Type R Engine-Swapped 1996 Honda Accord Wagon Isn't Your Usual Family Car

Back when the humble station wagon used to be the vehicle of choice for many families, Honda offered a long roofed Accord. That version was discontinued in favor of the four-door sedan, which continues to sell relatively well, and the ever-popular CR-V. Be that as it may, there are people who still hold the Accord Wagon in high regard.
Originally equipped with a 2.2-liter MPI that couldn’t do better than 145 horsepower and 147 pound-feet (200 Nm) of torque, the car we’ll cover today isn’t exactly stock. Owned by wheel manufacturer Fifteen52, the Accord Wagon-based restomod in the following video and photo gallery has been swapped with a K20C1 motor that costs an eye-watering $9,000.
A limited-edition crate engine with the same specifications as the K20C1 in the Civic Type R, the four-cylinder turbo ships with a pre-tuned ECU for convenient installation. The harness, accelerator pedal, alternator, starter, and long block are also included, which means that Fifteen52 will have to source its own flywheel, intercooler, low-pressure fuel system, and so on.
Built in collaboration with go-faster specialist Honda Performance Development and Mountune, the Honda Civic Type R-swapped Accord Wagon is dubbed Project 96 after the family car’s model year. Inspired by the Japanese Touring Car Championship, the force-fed longroof is also meant to celebrate 25 years since the wheel manufacturer's founding.
“Our version of the JTCC Championship-winning Accord showcases our Super Touring line of wheels that were born in those same race paddocks,” declared Jason Sellers, the head honcho of Fifteen52. “We're excited to work with Honda Performance Development and Mountune USA on this project."
To be revealed in full in May 2021, when the K20C1 crate engine goes on sale, the project is backed up by plenty of other partners. They are Sparco, AEM Electronics, CSF Radiators, Antigravity Batteries, Hardrace USA, R1 Concepts, Radium Engineering, TEIN, Toyo Tires, Vibrant Performance, Tilton, Wrap Legends, Basil Designs, Hasport Performance, and After Hours Automotive.
