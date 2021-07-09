Huawei 4G Technology to Be Installed on 30 Million VW Group Cars

More on this:

1 Huawei Says It’s Not Building an Apple Car Rival

2 Huawei Confirms It Wants to Launch an Apple Car Rival by 2025

3 Porsche Design Huawei GT 2 Watch Is a Luxury Sports Car for Your Wrist

4 Huawei Releases Another Big Update for Its Google Maps Replacement

5 Chinese Tech Giant Says It’s Not Building a Car, Wants Smartphone Crown