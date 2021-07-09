Huawei 4G Technology to Be Installed on 30 Million VW Group Cars

Huawei is one of the tech giants eyeing an expansion in the automotive industry, and while plans for its very own cars are said to be in the works right now, the Chinese firm has found other ways to make sure it’s not late to the party.
Huawei is joining forces with carmakers as part of other collaborations, and after bringing its software to new-generation cars sold in China, the company has now reached an agreement with a Volkswagen supplier for a massive licensing deal.
Huawei says its 4G standard essential patents will be used by Volkswagen Group on all cars that offer wireless connectivity, with the company confirming this is its “largest licensing deal in the automotive industry.”
The Chinese tech company estimates that its technology would end up being used on more than 30 million vehicles sold by the Volkswagen Group.
Huawei has been having a hard time lately in some key industry sectors after being banned by the U.S. government from working with American firms. In other words, after being added to the U.S. Entity List in May 2019, Huawei is no longer allowed to collaborate with companies based in the United States and is therefore prohibited from using their products and services.
These include both software and hardware, so Huawei’s tech business has been severely hit by the sanctions, with the company forced to give up on essential products like Android and Google services.
Its mobile devices now come with HarmonyOS, an in-house built platform supposed to replace Android, as well as with its own suite of services that are offered as alternatives to the likes of Google Maps and Gmail. HarmonyOS has been developed from the very beginning to also double as a car platform to power smart capabilities behind the wheel.
In the meantime, Huawei is investing big in its car expansion, as the company believes this industry sector could help deal with the losses experienced in the mobile market and caused by the sanctions it received in the United States.
