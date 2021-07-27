1964 Impala SS Parked 37 Years Ago Looks Tempting, Original 1968 Photo Included

If you’re into restomods and currently looking for an original 1964 Chevrolet Impala, the SS that we have here is without a doubt worth checking out.
And it’s all because the car ticks many of the essential boxes for someone who wants to bring an Impala back to life. First and foremost, the original paint is still there, and while it obviously shows its age and the rust has already taken its toll, it makes it a bit easier to figure out the overall condition of the body.
Then, the interior is in good condition as well, and eBay seller 55buickcustom claims everything inside is still original.
There’s a reason why I said this Impala is a solid candidate for a restomod and not for a standard restoration.
The engine and the transmission are both missing, and while finding an original powertrain that would allow for this Impala SS to be restored to factory specifications is totally doable, going for a more powerful unit is the more convenient approach to give the car a second chance.
The seller says the car has spent the last 37 years inside, as the previous owner parked it inside in 1984 with the intention of rebuilding the engine. He eventually passed away, we’re being told, and this is the reason the engine is no longer with the car.
The lack of an engine and transmission makes this Impala pretty affordable, and worth knowing is the car has been listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction. This means that whoever sends the highest bid is free to take the car home, and right now, it looks like the Chevy could end up going nearly for pocket money. The top offer is a little over $1,900, with 4 days left until the auction comes to an end.
