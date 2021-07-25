Rare 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away in a Junkyard Still Breathes

Five Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars that Shocked the World

1966 brought several changes to the Impala lineup, and without a doubt, the most important concerned the Caprice nameplate which Chevrolet decided to start selling as a stand-alone series. 11 photos



The engine lineup also witnessed the introduction of a 427 (7.0-liter) option that was offered in multiple power versions, including a top-of-the-line 425 hp setup.



The



Judging by the photos published on



The seller explains the Chevy has been sitting for years, but on the other hand, the engine still starts and runs. It doesn’t drive though, but again, the engine still breathing is definitely good news for someone interested in giving this Impala the restoration treatment it deserves.



As for the overall condition of the car, it’s pretty clear this California Impala requires plenty of work, both outside and inside. The interior looks rough too, and unfortunately, we’re not being told how complete it still is today.



There's something that you should double-check if you're interested in buying this Impala. While it does confirm the car left the factory with a V8 under the hood, the VIN tag (code 68) indicates we should be looking at a 1967 Impala SS, when in fact, this is a '66 model.



But at the end of the day, this Impala is worth checking out, though a visual inspection is definitely recommended, especially given the aforementioned VIN code confusion. The seller is asking $13,500 for the car, but some other trade offers could be considered too.

