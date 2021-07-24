1960 Chevrolet Impala Spent Years in a Collection, Flexes Original 348 Tri-Power

ShadowCat Series ToyBox Superyacht Has It All, Even Helicopters and Submarines

The Impala nameplate came to life in 1958 when Chevrolet launched it as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, but the success of this model was so impressive that the GM brand decided to launch it as a separate series only one year later. 14 photos



When it comes to engines, the second-generation Impala was offered with a choice of three units. The base option was the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, while the V8 lineup included two engines – the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire and the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust, also offered in a 350-horsepower configuration thanks to a triple two-barrel carburetor setup, mostly known as Tri-Power.



The same engine is powering the Impala that we have here as well, and according to eBay seller



Worth noting, however, is the car has long been part of a 40-vehicle collection, and the original matching-numbers 348 is still there under the hood. It’s running flawlessly, the seller says, and there’s absolutely no rust anywhere on its body.



The interior is gorgeous, to say the least, which makes sense given the Impala has been part of a car collection, but once again, there are no specifics as to whether the car received any fixes or restoration work during its lifetime.



