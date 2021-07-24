Mysterious 1965 Chevrolet Impala 396 Is Proof Legends Never Die

4 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like a Barn Find Struggling to Get Out

1965 was the year when the Impala nameplate, whose popularity was already skyrocketing since the beginning of the ‘60s, earned its place in automotive history books with an impressive sales achievement in its home market. 16 photos



And looking back at all the changes that made their way to the 1965 Impala, it’s really no surprise this model ended up becoming such a massive hit. The car was fully redesigned for model year 1965, with



Furthermore, the GM brand focused on several notable under the hood changes, including the demise of the 409 (6.7-liter) V8 that was discontinued in the first months of model year 1965. Instead, the Impala lineup received a new 396 (6.5-liter) V8, which made its debut in February with either 340 or 400 horsepower.



The same engine is said to power the Impala that we came across today and which judging from the photos published by the



Because unfortunately, this 1965 Impala is as mysterious as it gets, pretty much due to the seller sharing very little info about it. We do know it comes with a 396 under the hood and paired with a 4-speed transmission, but on the other hand, nothing has been said on how original everything still is and whether any big parts are missing.



Listed as an Impala SS, the car comes with a VIN code confirming the car left the factory with a V8 under the hood.



As for the price, the Craigslist seller is ready to let the car go for $12,500.

