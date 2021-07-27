Unrestored 1970 Chevrolet Impala Is Fully Original, Flexes Super-Low Mileage

2 Rare 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away in a Junkyard Still Breathes

Say what you want about the 1970 Impala , but nobody can ignore an example that’s still entirely original and comes with everything in pretty good shape, all without ever going through a restoration process. 15 photos



And while no evidence has been offered on the storage bit, it makes a lot of sense, as the car still looks impressive after all these years, with the original paint job from the factory still there. Of course, it shows its age, but aside from a few minor scrapes, it seems to be in fairly good shape, especially given it’s a 51-year-old car.



Everything on this Impala is as original as it gets, and eBay seller



The VIN code confirms the



The engine under the hood is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and of course, it’s running just right. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given everything is in a pretty good condition, but of course, a visual inspection is still recommended to figure out if any fixes are needed or not.



The mileage is surprising as well, as the odometer indicates just close to 27,000 original miles (43,500 km).



But overall, this 1970 Impala looks like it wouldn’t require any massive restoration work, and given everything is still unmolested, it makes for a pretty solid candidate for someone who wants to park it into their own collection.



