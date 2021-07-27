Take a Good Look at the 11 Stunning Biomes in Forza Horizon 5

FH5 will hit the roads and tracks later this year on PC, and Xbox and developer Playground Games is giving us glimpses at what's in store. So far, we've seen how the cars will sound like as the team recently revealed a whole set of new audio enhancements. Now, Playground Games is showing us how different biomes will look like in what seems to be the most diverse map a Forza Horizon game has ever delivered.
In a new "Let's Go" episode of the studio, Playground Games' creative director Mike Brown and associate art director Conar Cross are showing off the 11 distinct biomes, which are set in Mexico, and the new Emerald Circuit race.
Spread out over a map that's about 1.5x times the size of the one from FH4, the 11 biomes make it the most varied map a Forza Horizon game has ever pulled off. The 30-minute video released by the developer includes a live gameplay demonstration where we can get to see the new swamp location, which looks very tropical, with a mysterious vibe to it.
You can drive through the shallow waters and pass by plenty of mangroves. There are various hidden temples in this area, all of which are based on real locations in Mexico. There are even animals that roam around, adding to the realistic scenery.
Some of the 10 other locations the player will get to explore include the canyon, tropical coast, farmlands, jungles, the living desert, a rocky coast, the sand desert, the urban city of Guanajuato, and a volcano.
The Gran Caldera volcano is actually the largest geological feature a Forza Horizon game has ever created. From the top, which can be covered in snow (yes, the seasons are returning to FH5), you'll be able to see the whole map. You'll also get to drive up and down that volcano and even launch your car off of it.
Check out the gameplay video down below to see for yourselves how stunning the setting is. It really does feel like you're actually there, next to farmland or a temple in Mexico. In fact, Cross said that the texture, every rock, and surface that you drive on were recreated from photos of the exact places.
Spread out over a map that's about 1.5x times the size of the one from FH4, the 11 biomes make it the most varied map a Forza Horizon game has ever pulled off. The 30-minute video released by the developer includes a live gameplay demonstration where we can get to see the new swamp location, which looks very tropical, with a mysterious vibe to it.
You can drive through the shallow waters and pass by plenty of mangroves. There are various hidden temples in this area, all of which are based on real locations in Mexico. There are even animals that roam around, adding to the realistic scenery.
Some of the 10 other locations the player will get to explore include the canyon, tropical coast, farmlands, jungles, the living desert, a rocky coast, the sand desert, the urban city of Guanajuato, and a volcano.
The Gran Caldera volcano is actually the largest geological feature a Forza Horizon game has ever created. From the top, which can be covered in snow (yes, the seasons are returning to FH5), you'll be able to see the whole map. You'll also get to drive up and down that volcano and even launch your car off of it.
Check out the gameplay video down below to see for yourselves how stunning the setting is. It really does feel like you're actually there, next to farmland or a temple in Mexico. In fact, Cross said that the texture, every rock, and surface that you drive on were recreated from photos of the exact places.