1970 Chevrolet Impala Wakes Up After Sleeping for Years, Priced to Sell Fast

As far as the engines were concerned, the 1970 Chevrolet Impala came with a little something for everybody, as the GM brand decided to offer both economical options and powerful units for those in search of a different type of experience behind the wheel. 22 photos



The most popular unit on the 1970 Impala, however, was the 350 V8 generating 300 horsepower, as it offered a more balanced ratio of price and power. But at the same time, the Impala could also be ordered with a 400 (6.6-liter) V8 generating 265 horsepower (replacing the previous 396/6.5-liter option offered for model year 1969) or a 454 (7.4-liter) with either 345 or 390 horsepower.



The 454 V8 was specifically introduced to take the place of the 427 (7.0-liter) in the Impala lineup.



Judging by the photos published online by eBay seller



They could even be locked up from sitting, they warn, and this is the reason the car comes with such a low price in the first place.



As for everything else on this Impala, there’s the typical rust, including on the frame and in the trunk. The floors will require some patches as well, but the good news is the car is mostly complete, and the only big thing that’s missing is the carburetor.



The original documents, including a dealership invoice and the owner’s manual, are still around, making this



