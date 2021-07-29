1970 Chevrolet Impala Real Barn Find Hides Good News Under the Hood

4 Rare 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away in a Junkyard Still Breathes

1970 was the last year of the fourth-generation Impala, and despite Chevrolet already preparing for an all-new series, it still introduced a bunch of important changes, including under the hood. 7 photos



On the other hand, Chevrolet offered several optional engines, starting with a 350 V8 developing 300 horsepower and going as high as a 454 (7.4-liter) V8 with 345 horsepower. This year, the GM brand dropped the 396 (6.5-liter) unit and introduced a new 400 (6.6-liter) V8 in the Impala lineup.



The Impala that we have here is powered by a 350, but unfortunately, we know little about it.



According to eBay seller



Furthermore, we’re not being told if the 350 V8 is original or not, but I assume it is given this Impala seems rather stock in the first place.



The good news is the car comes with very little rust, or at least, that’s what the seller is claiming. There’s only surface rust on the hood and the trunk, so in theory, this



The radio still works, the interior looks impressively good even after all these years, and everything still appears to be there on the car.



At the end of the day, this Impala is certainly worth checking out, especially if you're in the market searching for an original 1970 model that isn't a nightmare to restore. The top bid at the time of writing is $3,600, but the reserve is yet to be met. The seller has set a BIN price of $6,000.

