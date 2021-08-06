Without 4680 Cells, Tesla May Test Structural Battery in Model Y Thanks to BYD

If the rumors about Tesla getting BYD’s Blade Battery are true, the irony in the whole story will be very refined. A new report from the Chinese website MyDrivers.com stated that Tesla chose the Model Y to receive them. The reason would not be only cost but also the fact that the Blade Battery is a CTP (cell-to-pack) LFP structural battery pack. Since Tesla still did not manage to put its 4680 cells in production, it will evaluate the idea of a structural battery pack with technology from a competitor. But it gets worse: it is an automaker about which Elon Musk laughed ten years ago.

8 photos