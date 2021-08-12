1963 Chevrolet Impala Tucked Away for 20 Years Is Back with Really Low Miles, Running V8

4 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for 37 Years Is Back, V8 Starts Rights Up

The good news is all of the above comes in a correctly priced package, as the seller expects to get some $6,300 for the car. A clean title is also offered. However, Chevrolet tried to provide buyers with as many choices as possible, so in addition to these two very popular units, the Impala was also offered with the more economical 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder with only 140 horsepower but also with the more powerful 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire available with three outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The Impala that we have here is one of the units that came with the standard V8 under the hood, and the good news is the same unit is still there. But what’s more impressive is the mileage, as the Craigslist seller says the 17,500 miles (28,150 km) shown on the odometer are accurate, and it’s all because the car has been sitting for a long time.While such a low mileage is a dream come true for someone looking for an all-original Impala to restore, it goes without saying the car isn’t necessarily in its best shape. And this kind of makes sense, as the owner says the vehicle has spent over 2 decades in a shed.But while the body does require a bunch of fixes, and you can easily tell this by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the mechanical part of the car is solid, as the engine runs great and the Impala comes with a new carburetor, fuel pump, wheels, tires, filters, and so much more.The interior is original as well, as the owner says the car can be purchased with all the chrome, the original wheels and hub caps.The good news is all of the above comes in a correctly priced package, as the seller expects to get some $6,300 for the car. A clean title is also offered.

