5 This Old Farm Is Chevrolet Impala Heaven, 1964 SS Found Hiding in the Shed

3 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for 37 Years Is Back, V8 Starts Rights Up

1 Whoever Saves This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Medal, No Doubt About It

More on this:

Handsome 1959 Chevrolet Impala With Original V8 Begs for Full Restoration

The 1959 Impala was the first one to come as a stand-alone series after Chevrolet previously offered this model as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air. 22 photos



The second-generation



The 283 is also responsible for putting the wheels in motion on this Impala right here too, though more important is that the engine is the one that came with the car back in 1959. In other words, it’s an original unit, and it’s paired to the stock transmission as well.



This is a critical pair that many are drooling over, especially on a 1959 Impala, and eBay seller



On the other hand, this Impala has already received a bunch of repairs, so it now sports new parts like a fuel tank, a battery, and a windshield.



Without a doubt, this is a very solid candidate for a restoration, and while it shows its age, the paint still makes the car look quite gorgeous.



The price, on the other hand, could be a major setback for someone planning a full restoration, as the eBay seller expects to get $22,000 for the car. The Make Offer button, however, has also been enabled, so other offers might be taken into consideration. Of course, the ’59 Impala also introduced a major redesign, and just as expected, this nameplate gradually became one of the most popular in Chevrolet’s portfolio, paving the way for a record that was eventually set in 1965 when the company shipped over 1 million units in the United States alone.The second-generation Impala added a four-door hardtop and a four-door sedan, with the engine lineup this time comprising three different engines, including the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder and two V8s – 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire and 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust.The 283 is also responsible for putting the wheels in motion on this Impala right here too, though more important is that the engine is the one that came with the car back in 1959. In other words, it’s an original unit, and it’s paired to the stock transmission as well.This is a critical pair that many are drooling over, especially on a 1959 Impala, and eBay seller vincearmytruck claims everything is in working condition. And speaking of original parts, the factory-installed radio is also there, and so are the original rims that came with the car.On the other hand, this Impala has already received a bunch of repairs, so it now sports new parts like a fuel tank, a battery, and a windshield.Without a doubt, this is a very solid candidate for a restoration, and while it shows its age, the paint still makes the car look quite gorgeous.The price, on the other hand, could be a major setback for someone planning a full restoration, as the eBay seller expects to get $22,000 for the car. The Make Offer button, however, has also been enabled, so other offers might be taken into consideration.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.