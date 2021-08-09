Whoever Saves This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Medal, No Doubt About It

Buy a Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT and Show Everyone How the Rich Do Jet Skiing

1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate finally came to be, though at first, it was only offered as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air. 7 photos



And what we have here is nothing else than a 1959 Impala, though as you can easily tell by simply browsing the photo gallery in the article, the car has been having a really hard time lately.



This Impala looks like it’s been abandoned for a while, and several big parts are obviously missing, including here not only the front seat and the taillights but also the engine and the transmission.



Listed on



Without a doubt, restoring this Impala isn’t an easy business, and more importantly, there’s a chance the effort to bring it back to the road wouldn’t pay off in the long term, unless you’re really keen on starting such an ambitious project in the first place.



Not to mention that the Impala isn’t the most affordable either, despite its current condition and the missing parts. The seller expects to get $3,000 for the car, which itself is ambitious too, especially given that whoever wants to restore the car would have to invest not only plenty of money into the whole thing but also a lot of time to bring it back to the condition such a classic car truly deserves. But thanks to the success of the first Impalas, Chevrolet eventually decided to launch this moniker as a stand-alone series only a year later, so the model that came out in 1959 is generally known as the second-generation lineup.And what we have here is nothing else than a 1959 Impala, though as you can easily tell by simply browsing the photo gallery in the article, the car has been having a really hard time lately.This Impala looks like it’s been abandoned for a while, and several big parts are obviously missing, including here not only the front seat and the taillights but also the engine and the transmission.Listed on Craigslist , with the seller claiming it makes for an “ambitious restoration” project, the car is described as “fairly solid,” though without a doubt, you really need to check everything in person down to every little detail to make sure it still deserves a second chance.Without a doubt, restoring this Impala isn’t an easy business, and more importantly, there’s a chance the effort to bring it back to the road wouldn’t pay off in the long term, unless you’re really keen on starting such an ambitious project in the first place.Not to mention that the Impala isn’t the most affordable either, despite its current condition and the missing parts. The seller expects to get $3,000 for the car, which itself is ambitious too, especially given that whoever wants to restore the car would have to invest not only plenty of money into the whole thing but also a lot of time to bring it back to the condition such a classic car truly deserves.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.