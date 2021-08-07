Never-Restored 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 Flexes Just 23K Miles, Looks Amazing

4 Totaled 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Mysterious V8 as It Fights for Life

Finding a 1964 Chevrolet Impala in mint condition isn’t necessarily mission impossible, but in most cases, these are restored models whose engines have already been rebuilt or replaced with a newer unit as part of a restomod package. 19 photos



The price of this SS isn’t necessarily surprising given it comes in such a good shape with everything original, low mileage, and a 409 V8 with 425 horsepower under the hood. The auction starts at $45,000, with a Buy It Now price set at $58,000. On the other hand, what we have here is an Impala SS that’s still very original, and more importantly, comes with a shockingly low mileage.First and foremost, according to eBay seller mikek01.windstream , who shared a detailed history of the car as part of the sales ad, the vehicle was ordered new from Earl Davis Chevrolet in Mansfield, Ohio.Later the same year, however, the original owner traded in the car at Kerr Motors in Shelby, Ohio, with the Impala eventually purchased by the brother of an employee working at the Chrysler dealership.Since then, the car has always been babied, garaged, and washed regularly, and it’s believed the last time it was driven was in 1972.There are several tidbits, however, that any potential buyer should know about this car.First and foremost, the owner says the 409 (6.7-liter) V8 engine was replaced by Chevrolet itself in 1965 on warranty. No information has been provided as to why this was necessary, but given it happened approximately a year after the car left the factory, it probably had just a few miles on the clock.And speaking of the mileage, the car comes with only 23,000 miles (37,000 km), and the seller guarantees they are all original and unmolested.Then, it’s the overall condition. The car still looks impressive, especially considering it has never been restored, though as you can easily tell by simply browsing the photo gallery here, it’s not a perfect 10 by any means.The paint does show its age here and there, but there’s not a single spot of rust on the body, and this shows the car has indeed been properly stored during all these years.The price of this SS isn’t necessarily surprising given it comes in such a good shape with everything original, low mileage, and a 409 V8 with 425 horsepower under the hood. The auction starts at $45,000, with a Buy It Now price set at $58,000.

