Limited-Edition Black Bean Teardrop Trailer Is a Bean on Steroids

That’s because Black Bean is a Bean on steroids. Unveiled a couple of weeks ago (hat tip to New Atlas), it’s an upgraded teardrop trailer that aims to meet customer demand as regards more power, higher ground clearance, a bigger galley, and overall more functionality. It is more rugged yet more comfortable, more competent and versatile, and incredibly stylish, too, with a blacked-out aesthetic. If looks is high priority for you when overlanding, that is.
Black Bean is an 18.8-foot (4.8-meter) long teardrop trailer that has been designed following customer feedback on what improvements could be made to other entries in the Bean Trailer current lineup. The single-piece fiberglass body sits on a powder-coated steel chassis that attaches to the tow vehicle with Cruisemaster DO35 multidirectional articulating coupling. Ground clearance is now of 20 inches (51 cm), as the trailer rides on 15-inch wheels with 30-inch off-road tires. The fenders have been redesigned and are now stand-on, so you can use them as a step to reach the roof where, as with other Bean Trailer products, you can place a pop-up tent for additional sleeping room.
The galley in the back has been redesigned, so that it now has more countertop space, more storage, a bigger stove, a bigger fridge and a bigger sink than on any other Bean model. In addition to the Dometic fridge in the galley, which comes with an ice-maker option, Black Bean offers additional space in a storage box in the front. This includes a pull-out tray that can serve either as a tool and gear box, or as storage for a second Dometic unit.
The cabin has also been redesigned to offer more “warmth,” as the super-enthusiastic Bean Trailer guy says in the video at the bottom of the page. You get a queen-size mattress, hidden cupholders, access through both sides, side operable windows with screens, and an optional larger window in the front. You also get integrated lights and outlets, and plenty of storage front and back, for what is ultimately a cozy interior to rest after a day’s worth of adventures off-road. An additional bunk bed can be added.
The cabin has no AC but plenty of cross-breeze and a remote-controlled fan in the ceiling. Optionally, you can choose to sacrifice some of the storage space under the mattress for a dinette combination: the mattress will fold out and a table pulls up from below, so you can enjoy your meals inside in inclement weather. Cooking outside in the rain is possible under the tailgate, and the stove can be turned to face the space under it, for protection against the elements.
Black Bean features an upgraded power package that can go as high as 420-Ah (with battery management system and 2,000 W inverter), with the standard offer being a 210-Ah lithium battery pack. A LightLeaf solar panel over the front window provides additional juice for the battery and doubles as a window cover that protects from rocks and debris thrown by the tow vehicle.
The Armadillo-coated front box, a novelty to the Bean lineup, comes with a dual 1UP bike rack system described as the most stable and easy to use. Features also include a propane tank, an 18-gallon (68-liter) fresh water tank, an outdoor shower system with water heater, and the possibility to choose the colors and materials for the interior. The exterior color can also be customized so, just because it’s called a Black Bean, it doesn’t have to come only in black: the onsite configurator allows you to choose from a variety of options, including olive green, dark or light gray, white or a custom color.
priced to match. The starting point is $37,900 and it doesn’t include heater, the shower system or the pop-up tent, the bike rack or the padded headrest on the bed, solar panels or the front window. In short, you’re looking at a hefty investment if you really want this Bean on steroids in the complete version, but it promises it will try to make your stay off-road better, longer, and more comfortable.
Black Bean is an 18.8-foot (4.8-meter) long teardrop trailer that has been designed following customer feedback on what improvements could be made to other entries in the Bean Trailer current lineup. The single-piece fiberglass body sits on a powder-coated steel chassis that attaches to the tow vehicle with Cruisemaster DO35 multidirectional articulating coupling. Ground clearance is now of 20 inches (51 cm), as the trailer rides on 15-inch wheels with 30-inch off-road tires. The fenders have been redesigned and are now stand-on, so you can use them as a step to reach the roof where, as with other Bean Trailer products, you can place a pop-up tent for additional sleeping room.
The galley in the back has been redesigned, so that it now has more countertop space, more storage, a bigger stove, a bigger fridge and a bigger sink than on any other Bean model. In addition to the Dometic fridge in the galley, which comes with an ice-maker option, Black Bean offers additional space in a storage box in the front. This includes a pull-out tray that can serve either as a tool and gear box, or as storage for a second Dometic unit.
The cabin has also been redesigned to offer more “warmth,” as the super-enthusiastic Bean Trailer guy says in the video at the bottom of the page. You get a queen-size mattress, hidden cupholders, access through both sides, side operable windows with screens, and an optional larger window in the front. You also get integrated lights and outlets, and plenty of storage front and back, for what is ultimately a cozy interior to rest after a day’s worth of adventures off-road. An additional bunk bed can be added.
The cabin has no AC but plenty of cross-breeze and a remote-controlled fan in the ceiling. Optionally, you can choose to sacrifice some of the storage space under the mattress for a dinette combination: the mattress will fold out and a table pulls up from below, so you can enjoy your meals inside in inclement weather. Cooking outside in the rain is possible under the tailgate, and the stove can be turned to face the space under it, for protection against the elements.
Black Bean features an upgraded power package that can go as high as 420-Ah (with battery management system and 2,000 W inverter), with the standard offer being a 210-Ah lithium battery pack. A LightLeaf solar panel over the front window provides additional juice for the battery and doubles as a window cover that protects from rocks and debris thrown by the tow vehicle.
The Armadillo-coated front box, a novelty to the Bean lineup, comes with a dual 1UP bike rack system described as the most stable and easy to use. Features also include a propane tank, an 18-gallon (68-liter) fresh water tank, an outdoor shower system with water heater, and the possibility to choose the colors and materials for the interior. The exterior color can also be customized so, just because it’s called a Black Bean, it doesn’t have to come only in black: the onsite configurator allows you to choose from a variety of options, including olive green, dark or light gray, white or a custom color.
priced to match. The starting point is $37,900 and it doesn’t include heater, the shower system or the pop-up tent, the bike rack or the padded headrest on the bed, solar panels or the front window. In short, you’re looking at a hefty investment if you really want this Bean on steroids in the complete version, but it promises it will try to make your stay off-road better, longer, and more comfortable.