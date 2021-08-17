This 1964 Impala SS Was Owned by a Chevrolet Mechanic, New V8 Installed

Migma Concept Shows the Beautiful, Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran of the Future

The top offer at the time of writing is close to $7,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on this auction and see how high the price eventually goes. On the other hand, there are cars, like the one we’re highlighting today, which have always been babied, therefore dealing with the typical damage caused by aging much easier.This Impala SS, for example, has previously been owned by a Chevrolet mechanic who worked for the GM brand for no less than 45 years, so the car regularly ended up getting some checks whenever he had some time off.At least, that’s what eBay seller jobaum-14 claims, who adds that despite this, the Impala doesn’t come in perfect condition and some areas still need additional fixes.But on the other hand, the frame is generally in a good condition, the trim is in the trunk, and the interior looks decent, therefore making the Impala a solid candidate for a restomod.And there’s a reason we said restomod and not a full restoration. The engine under the hood is a new 327 V8, with the seller explaining it has been installed by a dealer quite recently. The car, which now features air conditioning as well, has only 2,500 miles (approximately 4,000 km) on the new engine, and given the work has been done at a dealership, everything is supposed to be running just properly.All these tidbits have apparently caught the attention of quite a lot of Chevrolet enthusiasts, as the auction has already received over 30 bids in the few hours online.The top offer at the time of writing is close to $7,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on this auction and see how high the price eventually goes.

