All-Original 1969 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Is Back with Rare Matching Numbers V8

Original Impalas are the best Impalas, and you don’t have to trust us on this. The car in front of your eyes is a 1969 example that comes with everything exactly as installed by Chevrolet 52 years ago, and this is an indication it has been mostly stored properly during all this time.
However, in addition to its fairly solid condition, this Impala hides several other tidbits that will take you by surprise, yet let’s take everything one at a time and see what this barn find is all about.
Because yes, this is a barn find, though eBay seller l.amotors hasn’t provided any specifics on this front, so we don’t know exactly where the car has been stored and for how long. However, the owner does insist the Impala has been pulled from long-time storage, and this kind of makes sense when checking out the odometer.
This is a super low-mile Impala, as the car comes with just a little over 17,000 miles (27,350 km) on the clock, which means it spent quite a lot of time in storage.
Under the hood, there’s a matching numbers 396 (6.5-liter) V8, and just as expected given the overall condition of the car, it still runs and drives great.
The ’69 Impala was offered with a 250 (4.-1liter) six-cylinder as the base engine for several models in the lineup, except for the convertible and the custom coupe, while the V8 choice included several units starting with the 327 (retired during the same year) and ending with a 427 (7.0-liter) developing as much as 425 horsepower.
The car is available on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, so whoever sends the top bid can take it home. At the time of writing, however, the only bid is $2,500, but the auction has started only a few hours ago, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the bidding goes.
