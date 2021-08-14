Two 1962 Chevrolet Impalas, One Gorgeous And One Tossed Aside, Flex Undeniable Muscle

4 Whoever Saves This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Medal, No Doubt About It

The 1962 Impala engine lineup included both economical engines and units focused on delivering more power, all starting with the same six-cylinder as for the previous model year. 34 photos



But as said, the desire for more power was addressed with several V8s, including an all-new 327 (5.4-liter) supposed to replace the top 283 offered previously and delivering either 250 or 300 horsepower.



A new 409 (6.7-liter) also replaced the 348 available during model year 1961 and was available with either 380 or 409 horsepower, therefore making for one excellent choice for those in search of more adrenaline.



The two Impalas that we have here were born with 283 and 327 V8s under the hood, and while they’re being sold online separately, the reason we’re highlighting them together is that they perfectly show how different the fate of these cars can be depending on who owns them and how they’re taken care of.



First and foremost, it’s this 1962 Impala wagon listed online by eBay seller



We’re not being told where and for how long this car has been stored, but it’s pretty clear it hasn’t necessarily been babied. The good news is the car still runs and drives, but of course, it needs a full restoration. The auction has already received 16 bids, with the top offer right now set at $3,250.







Owned by the same family since new, this



