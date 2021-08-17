1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Left to Rot in a Trailer, Mysterious V8 Inside

The Impala SS, or the Super Sport, officially made its debut in 1961, and Chevrolet tried from the very beginning to make it as popular as possible, especially among those who wanted a boost of adrenaline when getting behind the wheel.
The new package was therefore available on any Impala for model year 1961, and the car could either leave the factory as an SS with suspension and engine upgrades or simply get the Super Sport treatment at Chevrolet dealers, though in this case no performance improvements were included.
The popularity of the Impala SS was on the rise in 1962, so the GM brand decided to offer it with pretty much any engine in the lineup, including even the six-cylinder. Of course, not many Impala SS units ended up with the inline-6 under the hood, but this showed just how much Chevrolet focused on the looks for this model year.
The Impala SS that we have here is a time capsule that’s ready to get back on the road after spending what’s likely a really long time in a trailer. Discovered recently by someone who posted it on Craigslist, this Impala SS comes with a 327 V8 under the hood, though very little has been shared about it.
We don’t know if this is still the original engine or not and whether it’s still working or it’s locked up from sitting. But on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the car doesn’t come in its best shape, so a full restoration would be required.
The seller says the Impala comes with the original title from the first owner, and more information would be available next week when the car is pulled from the trailer.
As for how much this Impala would cost, you can take it home for $15,000 and some trades might also be accepted.
